S2: Episode 2
If They Want War, We’ll Give ‘Em War
Subscribe | Share | Transcript
Episode | Transcript
If They Want War, We’ll Give ‘Em War
Robin Amer: Hey everyone. Just a reminder that because this season of The City is about strip clubs, it won’t be suitable for everyone, especially kids. This episode includes explicit language, including explicit conversations about sex.
Production team member: Previously on The City:
Mark Thierman: The destination is downtown Reno. They want a little bit naughty. They want some nice.
Mayor Hillary Schieve: We are truly rebranding this city, and companies like Tesla, Amazon, and Apple are all building and investing right here.
Kamy Keshmiri: I think there's just certain people that just do not like what we do.
Mike Kazmierski: Because I think it’s an embarrassment to our community. And it’s something that I believe we should have done something about a long time ago.
Par Tolles: They have a goldmine there. We've all tried to buy it.
Stephanie: I've had guys give me condoms before, and I tell them I can't do that. Like, I'm sorry.
Kamy Keshmiri: There's no records. There's no reports. There's nothing. So what do you do? Lie.
Jenny Brekhus: You had informed me that staff had commissioned a private investigator to go into all of the licensee holders and observe activities there.
Kamy Keshmiri: I'm being persecuted and the worst thing to do is get angry and do something stupid. I just wait. There'll be a time when I get my revenge.
Robin Amer: Velma Shoals has trouble sitting still. The 64-year-old grandmother spends her days darting up and down the hallways of the Ponderosa, the six-story hotel attached to the back of the Wild Orchid strip club.
The movement helps stave off depression, which is so bad Velma gets disability payments for it. But it’s not aimless wandering. She uses the time to check on her neighbors, who she looks out for with the watchful eye of a den mother.
Velma’s one of more than 100 people who pay week-to-week to live at the Ponderosa.
As for the strip club next door, Velma doesn’t mind it.
But living at the Ponderosa does come with its frustrations and indignities: the neighbor who disappeared without notice, leaving his room so dirty it became infested with roaches. Or the men Velma saw stealing AC units from the building.
And then there was the letter she found tacked to her door one day last winter.
Velma Shoals: OK. This is the letter we received on our doors that said, “To all Ponderosa hotel tenants: Unfortunately I must relay some bad, very bad news to you.”
Robin Amer: The letter was from Kamy Keshmiri. Remember, he and his family own both the strip club and the hotel. And the note warned Velma and her neighbors that their rent might be going up—by a lot.
Velma Shoals: “We are aware that many if not most of you living on fixed incomes are collecting Social Security, disability, unemployment, and/or veteran's benefits. With that in mind we have always strived to keep your rents low.”
Robin Amer: Kamy goes on to say that he’s been able to keep the rent low because he uses money from the strip club to subsidize the Ponderosa.
But things have changed. Now, Reno City Council members are openly talking about tougher regulations for the strip clubs—maybe even forcing them to move.
And Kamy’s letter to Velma and her neighbors makes clear that if that happens, he might have to nearly double their rent from around $750 to around $1,300 a month.
But Kamy has a suggestion for how his tenants might stave off this rent increase: Go talk to your rep in city council, he writes. He even includes a list of their phone numbers.
Velma Shoals: “Perhaps you can stop the city from gentrification [sic] of the Wild Orchid at the expense of your homes. You have my sincere apologies for this bad news. ”
Velma Shoals: Ain’t no way in the world. $1,300?! Who's got that kind of money? Nobody. That's a lot of money.
Robin Amer: Velma and her granddaughter have nowhere else to go. This is the only stable place they’ve had to live in almost a decade. And she’ll do anything to keep it.
So by sending that letter, Kamy has effectively conscripted some of the city’s most vulnerable residents as foot soldiers in his fight to save his strip clubs. Velma and her neighbors are now embroiled in this fight too—whether they like it or not.
From USA TODAY, I’m Robin Amer, and this is The City.
ACT 1
Robin Amer: So, at the end of our last episode, the Reno City Council had just drawn battlelines for its fight against the strip clubs—including Kamy’s. They voted to pursue new laws that would force the clubs to stop serving alcohol, take down any digital signs, and eventually move out of downtown altogether.
We also learned that Reno City Attorney Karl Hall had secretly hired a private eye to dig up dirt on the clubs—dirt the city could use to bolster its case.
Now, Karl Hall had refused to release the report to the public. But our reporter, Anjeanette Damon, wouldn’t take no for an answer.
Here’s Anjeanette.
Anjeanette Damon: Karl Hall had refused to give me the report. So I wrote a story about it. And the Reno Gazette-Journal’s lawyer threatened legal action.
The next day, the city manager overruled Karl Hall and released the report.
Whether it was being called out by the paper or our lawyer threatening to sue that ultimately did it, I don’t know. Either way, I finally got my hands on the report.
To give you a sense of what was in it—of what Karl Hall found from his secret surveillance—I want to take you back to the three nights in early February 2017 when the private investigators first went into Reno’s strip clubs.
Just a head’s up, it gets kind of racy.
Picture this: a team of private investigators fans out through downtown Reno.
They post up outside two of Reno’s sex toy shops and five of its strip clubs, including all three of Kamy’s.
They count every person walking into the clubs and they note any bad behavior: rowdiness, swerving vehicles, that kind of thing.
At Fantasy Girls, one PI watches as a guy walks out of the club, gets in a car with another guy, and then goes back into the club a few minutes later.
Could it be a drug deal? They don’t say.
Then, they head inside the clubs and start logging what they see.
At the Wild Orchid, an investigator watches as dancers pull a man on stage. It’s his birthday, so they try to make a show of it. They take off his shirt and violently rip off his underwear. They whip his chest and back. He looks like he’s in pain. Then, a dancer blindfolds him and shoves a sex toy into his mouth.
Over at Fantasy Girls, things get even more lewd, according to this report.
The PIs see dancers so drunk or high they can’t keep their heads up. They watch three guys walk into a stall in the men’s room and snort what they presume to be cocaine.
At one point, a brawl breaks out between two groups of guys. Then the dancers jump into the fray too. No one calls the cops.
The PI says he saw dancers on stage grind their bodies together and even perform oral sex on one another. One dancer reportedly sits on a man’s face while he licks her. Another dancer asks the investigator if he wants to—and I quote!—“snort a line of blow off her ass.”
Over the course of the investigation, the dancers also try hard to get the PIs into a back room. Remember, the dancers make more money working in the back. But that's also where the really dirty stuff was supposedly taking place.
The PI writes that he heard dancers talking about having sex in the back room, but he didn't do the obvious: he didn’t try to buy a lap dance or get in the back himself, because he didn’t have approval to spend money on that.
A lot of the activity the private eyes reported seeing in the clubs is technically illegal. Patrons aren’t supposed to touch dancers, period. And dancers aren’t supposed to touch each other’s breasts or genitals. Oral sex on stage is definitely forbidden.
But here’s the thing. What the private eyes did not see was the really serious stuff: Prostitution. Drug trafficking. Sex trafficking.
What they saw was troubling. Even illegal. And it was definitely ammunition the city could put to use.
But if Karl Hall or the city council was looking for a smoking gun—something that might sway public sentiment against Kamy, something to justify kicking strip clubs out of downtown—this didn’t seem to be it.
Kamy felt vindicated by the report.
Kamy Keshmiri: So for me, I took it as a compliment. It's obvious that they don't have anything, so it's sad that you're wasting City of Reno resources on this, on bringing private investigators in to look at boobs. That's all it is. Yeah, there's boobs.
Anjeanette Damon: As for the illegal stuff, well, Kamy said the private eyes must have exaggerated.
The person I really wanted to talk to though was Neoma Jardon—the city council member who had first proposed a moratorium on new strip clubs, but then later voted against kicking strip clubs out of downtown. I wanted to know what she thought of the PI’s report, and whether the city was being too aggressive in its push to get rid of Kamy.
I went to see Jardon at her office at City Hall.
Reno City Hall looks like this giant Lego piece—a black, glass-and-steel tower flanked by defunct hotel-casinos. Jardon’s office is on the 15th floor.
It has a view over downtown, out to the mountains that frame the city’s western edge. You can see the storms roll in from here. But you can also see the stretch of downtown that gentrification has missed—the empty Woolworth’s building, sketchy liquor stores, and t-shirt shops.
Jardon tells me that, in her opinion, this whole movement to kick out the strip clubs has gone too far, and she points the finger at Karl Hall’s office.
Neoma Jardon: You know, um, our legal department brought forward this ordinance to say, um, you know, if you’re non-conforming, we do have a legal basis and background where we can move you into a conforming area. I did not support that. And I still, as I sit here today, don't support that strategy.
Anjeanette Damon: What do you think about the idea of the city hiring a private investigator to essentially spy on a private business?
Neoma Jardon: That to me, uh, makes me a little itchy. And it makes me wonder: What was the rationale behind it?
Anjeanette Damon: I was wondering the same thing: What was Karl Hall’s rationale for hiring a private eye?
Like I said before, Karl Hall won’t explain any of this to me. But interviews aren’t the only way to get information. We all have a paper trail.
Karl Hall was a county prosecutor for nearly 26 years before he was elected Reno’s City Attorney in 2014. And elected officials like Karl Hall, they have to file financial disclosure forms—documents that list their assets and investments.
Not a lot of people take the time to actually look at them, but these forms are important. They’re supposed to provide transparency and prevent elected officials from making decisions that could benefit them financially.
They also come in handy for reporters.
I looked up Hall’s form, and it showed he and his wife owned half a dozen properties in Reno. But there was something significant about one of them. It was a 9,000-square-foot office building in Midtown just a block away from the Wild Orchid.
Karl Hall and Kamy Keshmiri were basically neighbors.
I dug further through property records and found that this building had been in Karl Hall’s wife’s family for decades. The couple inherited it in 2006. I also found that Karl Hall and his wife put this building on the market for $1.5 million in May 2017—just four months after he’d hired private eyes to snoop on the strip clubs. That meant that while Karl Hall’s staff was arguing to the city council that strip clubs could lower the value of neighboring properties, Karl Hall was trying to sell a neighboring property.
Karl Hall could potentially benefit from the same changes in Midtown now threatening not just Kamy, but also Velma Shoals and her neighbors.
Hall’s property sat on the market for almost two years. And just before the Reno City Council made its final decision on what to do with the clubs, the property sold for $1.25 million dollars—about 250 thousand dollars less than the original asking price.
Reno’s city council members frequently disclose potential conflicts of interest and will even recuse themselves if the conflict is too great. Even if that conflict is on their financial disclosure form, they still have to stand up in a city council meeting and tell the public about the conflict. State law requires it. And it’s actually Karl Hall’s job to make sure they do it.
That law applies to Karl Hall, too. Filling out a financial disclosure form isn’t enough. And government ethics experts I talked to said Karl Hall should have disclosed his potential conflict during the strip club debate.
But when the council debated the strip clubs, Karl Hall never stood up to say, Hey, just so you know, I own a building across the street from the Wild Orchid.
Kamy’s lawyer Mark Thierman was on his sailboat in Bermuda when I broke the news to him.
Anjeanette Damon: I just discovered that Karl Hall owned an office building pretty much across the street from the Wild Orchid and he just sold it in March for like $1.1 million dollars. Did you know about—?
Mark Thiermani: Really?
Anjeanette Damon: Yeah.
Mark Thiermani: So he had a self interest in this whole thing?
Anjeanette Damon: I mean, it kind of looks like that.
Mark Thiermani: Wow. That bastard. OK.
Anjeanette Damon: So you didn't know either?
Mark Thiermani: I didn't know. Kamy knew?
Anjeanette Damon: No, Kamy didn't know. Kamy didn’t know, I didn't know.
Mark Thiermani: So we have, we have a city attorney going after a strip club that happens to be a block away from his lovely property that he thinks lowers the value of the property? Great. And he doesn't disclose any of this?
Anjeanette Damon: Most council members didn’t know either. I reached Councilman Devon Reese by phone while he was waiting to catch a plane.
Anjeanette Damon: Did you know that he had property a block away from the Wild Orchid?
Councilman Devon Reese: Nope. That's the first I've heard of that.
Anjeanette Damon: That’s how most of my conversations with council members went. Only one, Jenny Brekhus, knew Karl Hall owned the office building, and she only knew because she’s super familiar with the neighborhood.
Council members I talked to said they would have liked to have known about it, and they didn’t understand why Karl Hall didn’t disclose it in a public meeting.
Here’s Devon Reese again:
Councilman Devon Reese: I just think it's important because, as elected officials and handling sensitive subjects, the public really deserves to know the information. Because otherwise what happens is, you know, it's, it gets out through other means, and people view it as something that should have been disclosed, and then it looks more nefarious than maybe it was, or looks like a motivating factor, when maybe it wasn't. And again, I can't comment on either one of those, because it wasn't disclosed to me.
Anjeanette Damon: I finally got Karl Hall on the phone this summer.
Karl Hall: This is Karl.
Anjeanette Damon: Hey, Karl. It's Anjeanette.
Karl Hall: Hey, Anjeanette.
Anjeanette Damon: He was in his city hall office toward the end of the day. I asked him, again, if he’d do an interview with me.
Karl Hall: You know, I'm not really inclined to do that.
Anjeanette Damon: So I just launched into my questions about his property deal in Midtown.
Anjeanette Damon: I mean, we'd just like to, I guess, understand why it wasn't disclosed during the process, and if the whole of—
Karl Hall: Why what? The fact that I own an office building? Why that wasn't disclosed to who?
Anjeanette Damon: To the public.
Karl Hall: It’s public record, right? I mean, what’s the, what does that have to do with anything?
Anjeanette Damon: Well, it is public record, and it was on your financial disclosure form. But in my discussions with the experts on the state ethics law, elected officials are required to disclose potential conflicts of interest in a manner that is sufficient to inform the public. Similar to, you know, I think—
Karl Hall: Well, what's the conflict?
Anjeanette Damon: Um, I guess owning a piece of property that could be affected by a decision that's before the city council and that your office was working to develop the policy on.
Karl Hall: No. It didn't have anything to do with any work that I did on behalf of the city.
Anjeanette Damon: OK. And you don't think, you know, something that would affect the future of the strip club could affect the value one way or the other of your property?
Karl Hall: Nope.
Anjeanette Damon: Karl Hall is well-versed in the state’s ethics law. He’s the city attorney. He’s at these meetings when council members make these kinds of disclosures. It’s his job to tell them when to disclose. But when it comes to his property, he says he just doesn’t see the conflict.
Karl Hall: I'm not trying to influence them one way or the other. I'm trying to defend their policy decisions. So...
Anjeanette Damon: Mmhm. But that's, I mean, do you think—?
Karl Hall: I don't have a dog in the fight.
Anjeanette Damon: Well, I guess some people might think you do, if you own property real close to the club.
Karl Hall: Well, not anymore.
Anjeanette Damon: Right. You sold it for a lot of money!
Karl Hall: Yeah, I think you're trying to make something that's not there. So, I'm sorry.
Anjeanette Damon: We went back and forth like this for a bit before wrapping up. And then he let me know he didn’t appreciate my line of questioning.
Karl Hall: Frankly, I'm a little offended, frankly, and I'm offended by that. So, anyway...
Anjeanette Damon: When I later told Kamy about Karl Hall’s building, he told me that, suddenly, everything made sense. He could never quite figure out why it seemed the city was out to get him.
Kamy Keshmiri: I mean, come on. I mean, this is such a cornball small town corrupt politics.
Anjeanette Damon: To Kamy, Karl Hall’s possible conflict of interest explained everything.
But me, I wasn’t so sure. Yeah, Karl Hall potentially stood to benefit if the clubs were kicked out of Midtown. But there were a lot of different people pushing for that to happen. He wasn’t the only person with power, and he wasn’t the only one who had stakes.
And although the private eye hadn’t found a smoking gun, the report didn’t exactly exonerate Kamy, either. The PI hadn’t even been in the back room!
So I still had a lot of questions about what really goes on in those strip clubs, and about the effort to get rid of them.
Even before he found out about Karl Hall’s land deal, Kamy felt besieged. The private investigators. The accusations about drug and sex trafficking. Government harassment at its worst, Kamy thought. And he wasn’t going to sit back and take it.
So in September 2017, the day after the council voted to oust his clubs, Kamy unleashed his lawyer.
On its face, the federal lawsuit Mark Theirman filed against the city had little to do with the new ordinances. The suit accused the city of discriminating against women by putting more restrictions on female dancers than male revue dancers.
But in reality, Mark said, the lawsuit was payback.
Mark Thierman: When they had this ordinance floating around, I didn't think it was going to get past, you know, that initial vote. I thought that was crazy. Then I said, fuck 'em. They want to see what war is, we’ll show ‘em what war is.
Robin Amer: Next up, Anjeanette takes a step back and goes looking for clues in Kamy’s past. Clues that could explain why he’s so combative.
And she learns that his roots in Old Reno explain a lot of his conflicts with New Reno.
That’s after the break.
ACT 2
Robin Amer: With the plan to oust the strip clubs still very much on the table, the way Kamy saw it, his hometown had turned on him.
He was a Hall of Fame athlete and a successful businessman. If anything, the city should be putting him on a pedestal.
But Kamy had been knocked off that pedestal before.
Anjeanette picks it back up from here.
Anjeanette Damon: It’s a sunny day in April—the kind of day that makes you feel as if winter is over and spring has finally taken hold.
At Reno High School, classes have just let out for the day. More than 100 student athletes are milling about the track, waiting for practice to begin. Jumpers head to the north end of the track, sprinters line up in the middle. The distance runners set off for their circuit through the neighborhood.
Over to the side of the track is a dusty shot put ring. Some of the brawniest students, both boys and girls, are lining up to take their turns heaving a dense metal ball as far as they can.
One boy crouches into the starting position, the shot resting in his hand near his cheek. He winds up for the throw, hops forward twice, whips his torso around and thrusts the shot through the air.
Kamy Keshmiri: Drive! No. No. I like the height, but you opened up! But you got the ball up in the air.
Anjeanette Damon: If that voice sounds familiar to you, it should. It’s Kamy. Yes, in Reno, the strip club kingpin is also the assistant track coach at the local high school.
Kamy Keshmiri: You guys, look, your bodies are dead. So we're just going to work on legwork. OK, drive right through it. Just go! Left, down, rip! One movement. OK, not bad. Attack!
Anjeanette Damon: Both Kamy and his brother Jamy have coached discus and shot put at their alma mater for years.
As we’re standing there, the head coach pulls up in his full-size pickup truck and sees me interviewing Kamy. He makes a beeline towards us. He wants me to know how much he likes Kamy.
Lewis Green: It's an absolute pleasure to have Coach Kamy Keshmiri here at Reno High School. The contribution he makes not only to the school, but giving back to the community, is a huge asset, and we're thankful to have him here.
Anjeanette Damon: This is the kind of adulation Kamy is used to. He’s a hometown sports hero—a local boy made good in a place where being a local boy matters.
Kamy runs the kids through their throwing drills. He lectures one kid who dropped his elbow on a throw—he’ll hurt himself if he keeps doing that, he says. He advises another kid to use more torque.
On the side, he complains to me about their lack of discipline in a grouchy “kids-these-days” kind of way.
Kamy Keshmiri: When I grew up, it was dedication, desire, and drive. The “three Ds” is what we grew up with. These kids, I'll take one of the three, you know?
[To the kids] There you go. Much better! See how that works? Feels good, doesn’t it, when you get it right?
Anjeanette Damon: Kamy’s coach growing up was his dad, an Olympic athlete from Iran.
Kamy started discus when he was really young, like nine years old. By the age of 23, he was throwing farther than anyone in the world. In 1992, Kamy was just a step away from competing in the Olympics himself.
Back in his office at the Ponderosa, I asked Kamy to tell me more about his glory days. His office is actually more like a storage room, overflowing with file boxes and a ratty couch. There are no medals or trophies. No framed magazine covers.
Kamy tells me that growing up, he thought his dad was invincible. He was a mountain of a man with a thick mustache who hoped his son would follow in his athletic footsteps.
Kamy Keshmiri: Iran was kind of exotic. “Ooh, that's kind of a cool place! Far away!” People in Reno didn't understand much about Iran. So my dad would come to class, you know, because the Olympics. Everybody knew the Olympics. They don't know much about Iran. So it was, it was kind of like people were in awe of that, a little bit.
Anjeanette Damon: That changed in 1979. Kamy was 10 years old when a group of Iranian college students seized the U.S. Embassy in Tehran in what became known as the Iran Hostage Crisis.
Kamy Keshmiri: You know, these kids are turning on me. “Your dad competes for a country that, you know, represents terrorists.” So you know, I had kids bully me, you know, in school. I mean, it was like, normal. Everyday I'd get into a fight with somebody else.
What I did was, my dad's like, “Well, you learn to fight back.” And I guess in a lot of ways, it motivated me. And I worked out a lot harder. And I ended up being the biggest kid and everybody left me alone. It was kind of nice being the biggest kid in school.
Anjeanette Damon: Hearing this helped me start to understand Kamy a little better. So did what he told me next—about his rise to superstar athlete, and his subsequent fall.
When his dad began training him for discus, absolute discipline was required.
Kamy Keshmiri: He grew up poor in Iran. He grew up poor in a third-world country. It's a lot different growing up poor in this country. So he felt that Americans were weak. So he wanted me to be tougher.
Anjeanette Damon: The discipline, the demanding coaching, it worked. In 1987, his senior year, Kamy broke the national high school discus record. The Nevada governor proclaimed June 22, 1987, Kamy Keshmiri Day. Gatorade named him Track and Field Athlete of the Year, which is a big deal in the world of high school sports. Emmitt Smith, who would go on to become a star NFL running back, won the same award that year.
When Kamy was in college at the University of Nevada, he won three NCAA discus titles.
By this point in his life, it was Kamy in the newspapers, not his dad.
I pulled an old story from the Reno Gazette-Journal and read Kamy the lead.
Anjeanette Damon: All right. He says, "The best young discus thrower of all time doesn't walk through Flex Fitness gym in South Reno. He floats. His hair is teased and moussed so it stands on end, hardened like fingers of black licorice. He wears coal-colored spandex tights streamlined to his rocky thighs like a corset." [Laughs]
Kamy Keshmiri: [Laughs] Very good writing there. That's good stuff.
Anjeanette Damon: Is that how you see yourself?
Kamy Keshmiri: I mean, I don't see myself that way. I mean, you know, you're young. When I was competing, I was 300 pounds. I was a big boy. I was strong. So, yeah, maybe I stood out in the gym.
Anjeanette Damon: But Kamy’s athletic glory was cut short.
In 1992 he won the U.S. Olympic Trials with a throw more than four feet longer than the guy who came in second. They hung a gold medal around his neck. He was headed to the Olympics in Barcelona. He would represent his country, just like his dad wanted.
But then his mom called.
Kamy Keshmiri: So I win the trials, right? And literally I get a call from my mom saying I've got a FedEx thing for the drug test that says I failed, or whatever.
Anjeanette Damon: His pre-competition drug test came back positive for steroids.
Kamy never competed in the Olympics. A guy from Lithuania won the gold that year with a throw almost 20 feet shorter than Kamy’s all-time best.
In Kamy’s eyes, he was the victim of a conspiracy, the details of which are too convoluted to get into here. He said he routinely did uppers during competition. Excessive amounts of caffeine, for instance. But he never did anything illegal.
Kamy fought the suspension for a while, but eventually gave up on his appeals. They banned him from the sport for life.
But talking to me today, Kamy waves that part off. He says he had already made the decision that 1992 would be his last year throwing.
Kamy Keshmiri: And I knew at that point I was done. For me it was over. So, you know, it was meant to be. Like I said, that, God didn't want me to do it. And thank God, because my dad would have paraded me around as his Olympic champion son, and I would've literally thrown until my arm fell off.
Anjeanette Damon: As Kamy tells me his life story, I can’t help but think that his life seems to run in these cycles of adulation and excoriation. He’s popular because his dad’s an Olympian. Then he’s bullied because he’s Iranian. He’s a hometown hero for his athletic prowess, then he’s branded a cheater. He’s a respected local businessman, then he’s the smut-peddling scourge of New Reno.
As he sees it, each time it’s the powers that be trying screw him out of what he worked so hard to achieve.
And each time, Kamy turns toward the fight. The bullies beat him up, he gets stronger. The city comes after his club, he readies for battle.
Kamy Keshmiri: My father had a sign over his office: “When life kicks you, it kicks you forward.” That was his motto. So they want to push this, I really feel that the city is on the wrong end of this, and they're going to end it, we're gonna end up getting more.
Robin Amer: Kamy presents himself as a victim standing up to bullies—as a righteous warrior fighting against the city.
But next up, Kamy shows he’s willing to use his own desperate tenants in service of that fight.
After the break, Kamy unleashes Velma and her neighbors.
ACT 3
Robin Amer: When Kamy stuck that letter on Velma’s door, he knew that the city council had been under pressure to do something about the lack of affordable housing in Reno.
So you could argue that it was a shrewd move to threaten his tenants with a rent increase while blaming it on the city. It was Kamy’s way of showing that if city officials came after his clubs, they wouldn’t just be hurting him.
Let’s go back to Anjeanette.
Neoma Jardon: 24th meeting of the Reno City Council. Our first order of business is the Pledge of Allegiance, and if we can get Tammy Holtstill to lead us in the pledge…
Anjeanette Damon: It’s January 2018, about four months after the city council approves the plan to start ousting the strip clubs, and I’m back at City Hall for a routine council meeting.
To be honest, I’m expecting a dull affair. Stripclubs aren’t on the agenda.
But just as the meeting is getting underway, about two-dozen people file into the room. Some are young and look to be blue-collar workers. A couple of others are in wheelchairs. There’s an elderly man in a frayed sports coat, his hair pomaded into place. Many have weathered faces.
This is the pack of Ponderosa residents that Velma Shoals has wrangled to city hall to fight for their homes.
Clerk: Velma Shoals followed by Warren Brown followed by Jay Williams.
Velma Shoals: Yes, my name is Velma Shoals. I’ve been at the Ponderosa for five years, six years, with my granddaughter.
Anjeanette Damon: At 4’8”, Velma’s barely taller than the lectern before her. Her graying auburn hair is pulled back in an elastic band, and her chin is set as she faces the council members.
Velma Shoals: This has been a home for my granddaughter since elementary school and we don't want that taken from us. Please don't take that from us.
Anjeanette Damon: Shortly before the council meeting, Velma had seen the letter on her door. And this confrontation is exactly what Kamy wanted. Remember, he’d encouraged his tenants to reach out to their elected officials. Even given them names and phone numbers.
Velma Shoals: We really need our, we need this hotel more than anything in the world right now. Not just me, but other families. I'm not the only family raising kids there.
Anjeanette Damon: Kamy’s gambit with the letter has scared the hell out of the people living in his hotel. Velma makes it clear that they are desperate to stay.
Velma Shoals: I mean, they was there when I had nobody, when I had no one and nowhere to turn. That hotel gave me a place to live, a bed to sleep in, and a way to cook for my granddaughter. When I was homeless, going from couch to couch, I mean, please don't take that from us. Just do the best you can to help us save that. I would appreciate that. Thank you very much. [Applause]
Anjeanette Damon: It’s clear that Velma and the other hotel residents don’t blame Kamy for any of this—they blame the Reno City Council.
But Councilwoman Neoma Jardon tries to turn their attention back to the guy threatening to double their rent.
Neoma Jardon: Thank you very much. I hope the owners see what this tactic has done in scaring you and making you cry at the podium and worry about the roof over your head. I hope they are watching today.
Anjeanette Damon: She sees Kamy’s move with the letter as a political ploy.
Neoma Jardon: It's, it's a disgusting tactic and they're using you as their mechanism and pawn. I haven't seen the letter, but it concerns me greatly that you guys are here today out of your busy days, scared, and that, you know, it's an unfortunate tactic that I find offensive and frankly not effective. So I just wanted to let you know our side, from the city council. So Madam Clerk, next speaker…
Anjeanette Damon: OK, let me just step back here. Even without the strip club fight, the threat to the Ponderosa residents is real as Reno changes around them.
An influx of tech workers has helped push Reno’s housing prices to record heights.
When Ponderosa residents confronted city council members, Reno’s median house price was $370,000—that’s up from $135,000 in 2012.
Meanwhile, the average wage in Reno is just $46,000 a year.
Apartment vacancy rates are near zero. Investors are coming in and scooping up existing apartment buildings and jacking up the rent or even evicting tenants to make it easier to remodel.
Landlords once partnered with caseworkers to rent to people who needed help. Now they’re renting to Tesla workers.
The waitlist for housing assistance is so long officials have stopped taking new names entirely. People are living out of their cars or in tents along the Truckee River, which runs through downtown.
Reno’s only homeless shelter is so overcrowded that a man recently died from hypothermia after he was trapped on the roof. His body lay there for days before he was found.
And the weeklies—the motels where people like Velma pay to live—those are disappearing, too, even though they’re home to 4,000 people who have nowhere else to go.
In fact, Councilwoman Jardon has been a huge proponent of old motel demolitions. She even posed for a photo opp sitting astride a bulldozer sent to clear the land of one.
This is why Kamy’s note on his tenant’s doors was so damn frightening. When Velma says she has nowhere else to go if she loses her home at the Ponderosa, she’s right.
I wanted to better understand their situation. So I went to visit one day last July.
When I arrive, a group of people are lounging in front of the Ponderosa Hotel, trying to escape the heat in their rooms. Children are playing with a deflated soccer ball between the cars in the carport.
As I stroll up to the front door, a guy sees my mic and launches into an animated monologue about how he could use ammonia to rid the Ponderosa of all of its bed bugs.
Gaetano Cercone: I only been here a few days, I get totally chewed by bugs. We’re gonna eradicate without Raid. We’re gonna do it with ammonia. Keep people healthy.
I start chatting with another guy standing on two prosthetic legs, and he says he’s having trouble finding a new place. Apartment landlords won’t take him when they find out he’s living at the Ponderosa. They’re afraid he’ll bring bedbugs with him.
Inside, I discover that the Ponderosa’s poor reputation has been earned.
[Grinding noise]
That noise is the elevator. You can hear it grinding away from far down the hall. Residents I spoke with said it constantly breaks down, sometimes leaving people who are in wheelchairs stranded for hours in the lobby or upstairs in hallways.
I step out of the elevator and onto the fourth floor. Half the lightbulbs are missing and the ones that are still working, they’re flickering—almost like a strobe-light. There’s just enough light to see a cockroach scoot down the wall to my left.
Velma’s place is at the far end of the hall.
She invites me into the room she’s been living in with her 16-year-old granddaughter, Tayla, for seven years. She’s done a great job of turning the hotel room into a comfortable living space.
Velma Shoals: Well, it's got a, you know, it's got a living area here. It's got two beds in it. I could have tables and chairs, if I wanted. I do have the table.
Anjeanette Damon: Living in her small room at the Ponderosa is far better than the two years she spent homeless and couch surfing in California.
Velma Shoals: I'm gonna have to move where? Where am I going? I don't have money to move. I've got Tayla. What I'm gonna do with her? The river? That's the next best thing—the river.
Anjeanette Damon: Beyond having her own place, Velma has carved out an important role for herself at the hotel.
She’s a de facto leader here. She marches up and down the halls gripping her oversized cell phone by the pop it glued to the back. She picks up any trash she sees along the way. She checks in on her neighbors, makes sure people have food.
Velma Shoals: We've got a little man that just moved in a couple of doors over. He's lived here before, but he was homeless, So I told him I fix him a little box of stuff and bring to him. Some of us, we just kind of look out for one another.
Anjeanette Damon: I ask if I can meet her neighbors, and she insists that I meet her buddy John down the hall.
Velma Shoals: [Sound of knocking] Knock knock! Just a minute, I got the news popping in.
Anjeanette Damon: She announces me as “the news,” and initially, John wants nothing to do with me.But he’s no match for Velma’s relentlessness, and he ultimately invites me inside.
John: We live here. This is this is my home. I'm proud of my home, you know? I mean look, I love my home. I keep, I live all by myself, but I keep a nice clean house and I'm a happy camper. I like it. I like it.
Anjeanette Damon: John’s health is fragile. For years, he worked at a plant nursery until heart attacks and seizures made working impossible.
His room isn’t any bigger than Velma’s. But he chose it because of the view from the fourth floor window.
John: I like it. I like it. I love this view. I sit here and I, I sit here in the morning. I have a coffee. I say my prayers. And you know, it’s excellent. It’s a great way to wake up every morning. I can see from the very far east to the very far west. And I sit 60, 70 feet above the city. And so my view is an entire open view of the entire south of Reno.
Anjeanette Damon: The city is spread out before John’s window—the lively restaurants and bars along Virginia Street, the valley full of trees and houses beyond Midtown, the ski runs carved into the mountain range in the distance. You can see why developers would want to build high-priced condos here.
John has watched Reno change from this window. The weekly motel across the parking lot is now market-rate condos. Yoga shops and fancy cocktail bars have opened around him.
He used to watch tourists stream out of downtown hotel casinos. Now he sees people leaving their hotel rooms to catch a ride out to their new jobs at Tesla.
John: I've seen the entire crew marching every morning out of Harrah’s and out of Circus and marching over getting on the shuttles to get bussed out to the Gigafactories. Tesla, Panasonic, so on.
Anjeanette Damon: If these changes force the Ponderosa to close, like Velma, John would have nowhere else to go.
Kamy’s letter sparked panic among his tenants. But it also brought into stark relief the real stakes in this fight over what the New Reno should be. Council members celebrate motel demolitions as progress, all the while taking on a fight that could make that housing crisis even worse for the city’s most vulnerable residents.
So while Kamy may be the one scaring his tenants with threats of rent hikes, he says he’s not the real villain.
Kamy Keshmiri: They want to make me look like their bad guy. Who's the bad guy? You're the one wants to kick—I didn't, I didn't start this war. The truth of the matter is, you're the one kicking these people out. You're the one creating this. Not me. So you can lie to everybody and spin it to “bad Keshmiri.” But the reality is, Mr. Keshmiri has been doing a service for this town a long time and helping these poor people out. That's the truth.
Robin Amer: Velma and John aren’t the only people caught up in a fight that threatens their stability.
While Kamy was busy orchestrating the dramatic confrontation between Ponderosa residents and the Reno City Council, the city was quietly deploying a weapon of its own.
The cops are about to show up on Kamy’s doorstep. But just like with Velma and John, he’s not the only one who’ll suffer the consequences.
Stephanie: I was just like, I knew I didn't do anything wrong, so I was just like I don't understand how I could be in this situation. Like, why me? Like… [Starts crying]
Anjeanette Damon: Oh gosh, I'm sorry.
Stephanie: It's OK. It's not, it's just, I don't know why that happened to me.
Anjeanette Damon: Yeah, no. it's—you got caught. Like, you got caught in something a lot bigger that has nothing to do with you.
Stephanie: Yeah, because I didn't do anything wrong. And I'm just like, it sucks that they had to use me as a pawn for whatever is going on between them and the city. Like that's not right. Like, you're ruining people's lives.
Robin Amer: That’s next time on The City.
CREDITS
The City is a production of USA TODAY and is distributed in partnership with Wondery.
You can subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you’re listening right now. If you like the show, please rate and review us. And be sure to tell your friends about us.
Our show was reported and produced by Anjeanette Damon, Fil Corbitt, Kameel Stanley, Taylor Maycan, and me, Robin Amer.
Our editors are Amy Pyle and Matt Doig. Ben Austen is our story consultant. Original music and mixing is by Hannis Brown.
Legal review by Tom Curley. Launch oversight by Shannon Green.
Additional production by Emily Liu, Sam Greenspan, Wilson Sayre, and Jenny Casas.
Brian Duggan is the Reno Gazette-Journal’s executive editor. Chris Davis is the USA TODAY Network’s vice president for investigations. Scott Stein is our vice president of product. Our president and publisher is Maribel Wadsworth.
Special thanks to Liz Nelson, Kelly Scott, and Alicia Barber.
You can find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @thecitypod. Or visit our website. That’s thecitypodcast.com.
S2: Episode 1
Battlelines
Subscribe | Share | Transcript
Episode | Transcript
Battlelines
Robin Amer: Hey everyone. This season of The City is about strip clubs, so it won’t be suitable for everyone, especially kids. This episode contains explicit language, including explicit conversations about sex.
----
Robin Amer: It’s a typical summer night in Reno, Nevada, a glittering casino town tucked into the eastern edge of the Sierra Nevada mountains.
Three guys walk into a downtown strip club and take a seat near the front. The club is small and dark, but brightly colored lights splash across the stage. Almost beckoning the next dancer to come on up.
Dancer: What brings you guys out tonight?
Man: Oh, just looking to get out, you know? Just got off work, so we're just chilling.
Robin Amer: They’re a little hard to hear, but they tell the waitress that they just got off work at a sporting goods store across town. They want to blow off some steam.
In Reno, strip clubs are just one of many options for a night of debauchery. There are big resort casinos and nightclubs—even legal brothels just outside city limits.
Now, sex for money is not legal in this club—or any of Reno’s strip clubs. But the illusion of sex for money, well, that’s definitely for sale here.
Three strippers join the three men, sliding into their laps.
Man: What's fun to do in here?
Serenity: In the back it's like an orgy.
Stephanie: We have the most fun in the back.
Man: What do you do in the back?
Robin Amer: One of the guys tells them that he just broke up with his girlfriend. His pals say they’re trying to cheer him up.
Man: But the real reason we're here is because my boy just had a nasty break up with his girl.
Serenity: Oh, no!
Robin Amer: The dancer on his lap is a brunette dressed in red lingerie. On stage she goes by the name Stephanie. For 20 bucks, she’ll give him a lap dance. She’ll dance topless just for him, right there in the room.
For 150 bucks, she’ll give him a lap dance in one of the private rooms in the back of the club.
But he doesn’t seem interested in that. Instead, he says his goal is to “get some action.”
Man: Would that be included?
Robin Amer: “Would that be included?” In other words, would sex be included in that private room in the back. Even better, he wants to know, could we go to a hotel?
Stephanie, the dancer in his lap, keeps telling him no. But she’s trying to be polite about it—even seductive.
She’s not going to straight up tell the guy to get lost for asking her to get it on in the back. She makes way more money giving lap dances in the private room than she does at the tables up front.
Stephanie tries to sell him on a private lap dance without agreeing to something that would get her fired. But he keeps pressing.
Eventually, he asks if he can lick her, you know, down there.
Man: What about licking you down there?
Stephanie: Uhhh…
Robin Amer: And Stephanie says ... “maybe.”
Stephanie: Uhhh...maybe.
Man: Maybe?
Stephanie: Maybe if you get me wet enough.
Man: If I get you wet enough?
Stephanie: Yeah…
Robin Amer: But this guy does not work at a sporting goods store. And he didn’t just break up with his girlfriend. He’s an undercover cop.
A cop sent in to crack down on vice.
And even in Reno—a city famous for debaucher—if you’re a dancer on the lap of an undercover cop, and he asks you for sex, and you say “maybe,” well, even that could get you in hot water.
So how did we get here, exactly?
Well, there’s a battle underway in Reno, one where undercover raids like this one have suddenly become a lot more common.
The city’s power brokers are cracking down on the vice they once tolerated, all while vying for control of some of Reno’s most sought after real estate.
As powerful people fight to remake Reno in their image, the question is: How far are they willing to go? And who will have a place in that new city?
At stake here is Reno’s identity and with it, the very future of the city itself.
I’m Robin Amer and from USA TODAY, this is The City. Season 2: Reno.
ACT 1
Robin Amer: You may think you know Reno. As the butt of a joke, right? As the degenerate city from Reno 911, perhaps.
Narrator: The new season of Reno 911 is locked—
Character 3: It’s go time.
Narrator: —and loaded.
Character 4: Drop down your weapon! You, take your top off.
Late night comedians like Seth Meyers love to take swings at Reno.
Seth Meyers: According to a new list, the least happy city in America is St. Petersburg, Florida. But that's only because Reno, Nevada finally killed itself.
Robin Amer: The Muppets even ragged on Reno. It was kind of heartbreaking for people who live there. In The Muppets movie, Fozzie Bear tells Kermit the Frog that he’s afraid to go back to his job as a washed-up entertainer doing gigs at a dumpy casino.
Fozzie: I really don’t want to go back to Reno.
Robin Amer: Despite the jokes, over the years Reno has survived by embracing vice as a powerful economic engine.
Adults would come to Reno to do what they couldn’t do at home: get a quickie divorce, gamble, even pay for sex, back in the days when prostitution was legal inside city limits. You might say that Reno was Vegas before Vegas was Vegas.
But now, Reno is reinventing itself. And it’s starting to become what a lot of folks are calling the “New Reno.”
Mayor Hillary Schieve: We are truly experiencing a Reno revival. National media outlets are talking about us, like the Wall Street Journal, Huffington Post, CBS This Morning.
Robin Amer: That’s Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve during a campaign debate late last year.
And she’s right. A bunch of national media outlets have all run stories celebrating that revival, noting Reno’s scenic landscape, or its trendy new bars, or its thriving art scene, or its top-ranked research university.
But it’s not just the media that’s been paying attention. Reno has recently caught the eye of Silicon Valley.
Mayor Hillary Schieve: We are truly rebranding this city and companies like Tesla, Amazon, and Apple are all building and investing right here.
Robin Amer: And that’s propelling the city into a period of epic change.
City boosters in Reno are looking to cash in on this big-tech gold rush, and it’s sparked a battle here that may feel familiar to you—a battle that might be happening in your city.
But this battle has a twist that’s just so Reno. And it’s pitting this stubborn and once revered strip club owner against a new regime of well-connected developers, and political operatives, and city leaders who’ve decided that the strip clubs are standing in the way—not just of progress, but of their ability to cash in on that progress.
That’s the story we’re going to tell this season on The City. And our guide to that story is Anjeanette Damon, an investigative reporter for the Reno Gazette Journal.
She’s spent the last year and a half looking into the fight over Reno’s strip clubs. And this season, she’ll take us inside those strip clubs—and inside Tesla, a company driving the change at the root of this fight. Along the way we’ll meet the people at risk of losing their footing in the fight for Reno’s future.
Here’s Anjeanette.
Anjeanette Damon: So I’m standing in the middle of Midtown. It’s this an eclectic little neighborhood that’s just south of the big, aging casinos downtown. You can kind of see the snow-capped mountains that surround the city of Reno. Down the street is my favorite bottle shop, Craft—it’s kind of the bar where everybody knows you name, so to speak. Across the street is Two Chicks. It’s a great breakfast joint that started out as a food truck.
I grew up in this city. I built a career as an investigative journalist. And to a certain extent, the geography of this city is marked by the stories that I’ve told over the years. So north of here is the county jail where I uncovered a string of deaths that the sheriff at the time was trying to keep quiet. And just up the road from that is a traffic signal that they installed after a series of stories I did documenting pedestrian after pedestrian who were killed in that intersection.
But in 20 years of reporting in this town, one place I had not been was inside a Reno strip club.
Reno has a bunch of strip clubs, but the biggest and most famous is the Wild Orchid. It sits in an old hotel-casino in between downtown and Midtown. The front part of the building, where the casino was, is now the strip club. It’s big and windowless with a white-stucco facade.
The hotel is still there, too—six-stories of varying shades of tan. It’s now mostly housing for low-income residents but still rents out nightly rooms when the rest of the city’s hotels fill up.
The whole thing is surrounded by a sea of cracked asphalt.
This place is gaudy, decaying, and sits on one of the most sought-after corners in the city. Gentrification has crept right up to the edge of this strip club. And so has the interest of developers.
Anjeanette Damon: Alright, are we rolling?
Fil Corbitt: We’re rolling.
Anjeanette Damon: It's the middle of the day, so it's not actually open...
Anjeanette Damon: I step from the afternoon sun into the dark club and it takes a moment for my eyes to adjust.
The proprietor of the Wild Orchid is a guy named Kamy Keshmiri.
Kamy and his family own three of the four strip clubs in downtown Reno: The Wild Orchid, Fantasy Girls, and the Spice House—the club visited by the undercover cops at the top of the episode.
You could call Kamy Reno’s strip club kingpin.
Kamy isn’t here yet, but his lawyer, Mark Thierman, is.
Mark Thierman: Kamy should be here any minute.
Anjeanette Damon: OK, good.
Mark Thierman: Do you want half a sandwich? I only had half.
Anjeanette Damon: Oh, no thank you.
Anjeanette Damon: Mark is a constant presence at the Wild Orchid, and he’ll turn out to be a key player in Kamy’s dispute with the city. He’s a 60-something lawyer from New York, with a ruddy complexion, a bit of a potbelly and an affinity for profanity. He also loves to date strippers.
Anjeanette Damon: Hey, is that your Tesla out front?
Mark Thierman: Yeah.
Anjeanette Damon: Nice.
Anjeanette Damon: Tesla’s all-electric cars stand out in Reno these days. They’re a symbol of the fledgling New Reno economy. And Tesla is the company that is most actively changing the face of the city. Its giant battery factory on the outskirts of town employs thousands of people here.
As Mark continues eating his sandwich, I take a look around the room. The chairs are drab and stained. The carpet is spotted with smashed chewing gum. The Wild Orchid’s main stage dominates the middle of the room. It’s empty, save for the stripper pole that glistens with oily fingerprints from the night before.
I’d never actually met Kamy Keshmiri in person before. But I’ve known of him for years. When I was a teenager, Kamy was a superstar athlete, setting national records as a discus thrower. He was regularly on the front page of the local newspaper.
Now when people talk about him, they use words like “bully,” and “stubborn.” I wasn’t quite sure what to expect of him.
Mark Thierman: Hey Kamy.
Kamy Keshmiri: Sorry, I was—
Mark Thierman: That's OK.
Kamy Keshmiri: —I was thinking about the game yesterday.
Mark Thierman: You lost track of time.
Anjeanette Damon: Kamy is really into sports. And the man is almost always dressed in athletic clothes. I’ve seen him in jeans maybe once or twice, but other than that: track suits. He’s wearing them at city council hearings. Court appearances. Business meetings. Today, it’s a nylon shirt and shorts and a Nevada ball cap.
At age 50, he still sports a shock of black hair, which he usually keeps shaved into this manic mohawk of sorts. And he’s a giant of a man. He has biceps that look like they could heave a Buick onto its side.
But here, I’ll let him describe himself:
Kamy Keshmiri: I'm 6’3”, 245 pounds. I stay very active. I spend, you know, 12, 14 hours a week in the gym, so…
Anjeanette Damon: How big are your biceps?
Kamy Keshmiri: I’ve got some muscles. Twenty, 21, 21-inch arms. I used to have 36-inch thighs, 24-inch arms, 30-inch waist, 305 pounds.
Anjeanette Damon: Wow.
Kamy Keshmiri: Yeah, I used to bench almost 600 pounds.
Anjeanette Damon: But I’m not here about Kamy’s muscles. I’m here to see the club.
Anjeanette Damon: Can you show me around?
Kamy Keshmiri: Sure! I'd love to show you around!
Anjeanette Damon: Kamy, his brother Jamy, and their father opened the Wild Orchid in the late ‘90s and it’s still got that distinctly ‘90s feel—purple velour upholstery and glowing hot pink lights.
Kamy Keshmiri: And we thought, at the time, it was, you know, it's a little dated now, but give the citizens of Reno a little Vegas. Just touch of Vegas.
Anjeanette Damon: Despite the drab condition of the place, Kamy’s proud of it. The Wild Orchid is the crown jewel in his strip club empire. Its prominent location gives him access to tourists tourists, as opposed to his other clubs that cater more to locals.
Mark jumps in:
Mark Thierman: We're a destination. The destination is downtown Reno. People are coming in to play downtown Reno. They want a little bit naughty. They want some nice. They wanna go skiing...
Anjeanette Damon: The club’s condition becomes really obvious when we wander to the back to these private booths—the place where guys pay extra for a private lap dance. Water drips from the ceiling.
Kamy Keshmiri: I know. I think we have a water issue or something here.
Anjeanette Damon: Is it dripping?
Kamy Keshmiri: Yeah, we get water sometimes. Sometimes we get a leak here and there. Um, so anyways, my guys will fix it. Old building.
Anjeanette Damon: This place is the epitome of old Reno—the kind of place Fozzie Bear dreaded being stuck in.
Anjeanette Damon: You never updated it?
Kamy Keshmiri: We wanted to update. We were planning on going through a major updating about two years ago. And then all of a sudden here, we got slapped with, the city wants to get rid of us, and that kind of derailed our plans for remodeling. But we were in the process of remodeling the whole club and then this came about, so we halted that.
Anjeanette Damon: When Kamy says “this came about,” he’s talking about the city’s attack on his clubs.
When I first went to talk with Kamy at the Wild Orchid last spring, the undercover raid hadn’t happened yet. But Kamy was already under attack. He said he’d been deflecting low-ball offers from developers who wanted to buy the Wild Orchid property. One guy had offered a million dollars for the property, but Kamy says he won’t sell for less than 30 million.
He was also fending off rumors that his clubs are dens of sex trafficking and drugs. Undercover cops had been creeping into his clubs trying to find proof of illegal activity.
But perhaps the biggest threat to Kamy was that the once hands-off Reno City Council had suddenly raised the prospect of passing new laws that would make it very difficult for him to stay in business, including one that would force him to move his clubs out of downtown altogether.
We’ll get to those new laws a little later.
But Kamy insists the city has no reason to be after him. There’s no prostitution here. No drugs, he says. He runs a clean establishment, where guys can just come and have fun.
Kamy Keshmiri: The only thing that's being massaged is their egos. Nothing else.
Anjeanette Damon: So, in your view, Kamy, why do you think they're trying to kick you off this corner?
Kamy Keshmiri: I don’t know why. I mean, I think there's just certain people that just do not like what we do. And they felt, let's start lying to people with sex trafficking, because that's the hot word these days, which absolutely has nothing to do with our business. They're lying to people.
It doesn’t make any sense. I've never, I've been in this business 23 years. I've never had one incident, one case, one person, one issue of sex traffic, not one. I never even thought it was ever—I couldn't even fathom, even think it was an issue, other than the lies that I'm hearing that people, they're feeding people, because they have nothing to go on. There's no records. There's no reports. There's no police act... There's nothing. So what do you do? Lie.
Anjeanette Damon: Yeah, he gets a little worked up about it. In fact, Kamy gets worked up a lot. Almost every time I’ve interviewed him, we’ve arrived at a moment like this, where his breath comes in quick gasps, sweat collects at the edge of his nose, and his eyes bug out a little bit.
This is really personal for Kamy. They’re going after his livelihood, but it’s more than that. It’s an affront to his status as one of Old Reno’s favorite sons. He believes he deserves better.
Kamy Keshmiri: Makes me angry. Yeah, because I'm born here. I mean, I'm a Hall of Fame athlete. I don't know how many people drive around with the Hall of Fame license plates. I went to school here. I'm three-time NCAA champion. I’m number one in the world in my sport. I've always been pro-Reno. I've grown up in this town. And for them to do this to me, it puts, makes me bitter.
Anjeanette Damon: It’s not just Kamy who has been affected by the effort to shut down the clubs. Nearly 175 women are licensed to dance topless in Reno.
Take Stephanie, the dancer who sat in the undercover cop’s lap at the top of the episode.
By that point, she had been working at the Spice House for a couple of months. The Spice House, which sits on the eastern edge of downtown up against the railroad tracks, has the lowest profile of Kamy’s three clubs.
I’ve spent a lot of time there with Stephanie, trying to get a sense of what life is like as a stripper in Reno.
DJ: Alright, put your hands together for Stephanie! That girl is lookin’ good up there. Show her some attention, fellas. Remember, $20 gets ya a lap dance.
Anjeanette Damon: At the moment, she’s swirling provocatively around a pole on the main stage at the Spice House, dressed in a black lacy teddy and shimmering seven-inch platform stilettos that she calls her “mermaid shoes.”
But when she arrived at work, she was in her real life clothes—stretchy yoga pants, a warm sweatshirt, and Uggs. It was a cold spring day and I met her in the parking lot.
Anjeanette Damon: Hi!
Stephanie: Hi!
Anjeanette Damon: Your poor little car's covered in ice.
Stephanie: Yeah.
Anjeanette Damon: How was the drive?
Stephanie: Um, long.
Anjeanette Damon: Stephanie actually lives in a small town in California’s Central Valley, about 200 miles to the west of Reno. She drives three hours through the scenic Sierra Nevada mountain range to get to the Spice House.
Again, Stephanie isn’t her real name. She agreed to talk to me on the condition I only use her stage name. She doesn’t want people in her small hometown to know what she does for a living.
Stephanie's a single mom in her mid-20s who spends most of the week with her two young daughters. On Friday mornings, she hands them off to her ex and heads to Reno.
The long drive is worth it for her. The guys in the California clubs, they aren’t as nice. Don’t tip as well.
Stephanie’s worked a bunch of different minimum wage jobs, from repoing cars to food service.
Stephanie: But that job, I only made like $300 like a week, maybe. Maybe even less sometimes.
Anjeanette Damon: Wow. How much do you make in the clubs?
Stephanie: Right now it's a little slow because it's, like, wintertime. And so, like, right now, on a good night, I can make from, like, $500 to $700. But during the summer, like, I can make like, $1,000, like a night. Like, on a good night.
Anjeanette Damon: Stephanie is doing this because it’s important for her to make enough money to raise her girls. She wants to provide a more stable life for her daughters than she had growing up.
So she puts up with a lot at the club. Guys who treat dancers like trash because they strip for a living. Guys who get handsy in the back. Guys who want more than just that lap dance.
Anjeanette Damon: Do you often get customers asking you for sex in the back?
Stephanie: Um, yeah. There has been a few and I just always tell them no. And they still buy dances. So, and, you know, if anything were to happen, I can, I walk out. I've had guys give me condoms before, and I tell them, “I can't do that. Like, I'm sorry.” And you know, they beg you, but I'm... First of all, I just, I'm not going to do that, you know? Second of all, I'm not trying to lose my job. Like, that's my job. Like, there's nothing more important than my job, because it's what I, how I take care of my kids.
Anjeanette Damon: But Stephanie’s job, her very livelihood, is at risk. If the clubs shut down, her job goes with them.
One afternoon when I’m with her in the dancers locker room upstairs at the Spice House she expresses that indignation.
Stephanie: Just trying to shut us down for no reason. I think it's, like, ridiculous. Like, I just don't understand it.
Anjeanette Damon: I don’t understand it either. The city is clearly trying to shut down the clubs. But for what reason?
Is stripping suddenly too unseemingly for a city that made its name monetizing vice?
Is this just a matter of a big, gaudy strip club on a high profile corner reminding some people of the Reno they’d rather not be?
Is it about getting a stubborn landowner out of the picture so developers can swoop in?
That’s exactly what I’m trying to figure out.
Robin Amer: Up next, as Anjeanette looks for answers, she learns about what happened before the cops tried busting Kamy’s clubs. When local powerbrokers assembled behind the scenes to deal with the Wild Orchid.
That’s after the break.
ACT 2
Robin Amer: OK, here’s Anjeanette.
Anjeanette Damon: The movement against the strip clubs in Reno is not some kind of organized campaign with defined leaders. Things are rarely so organized here.
Instead, the people lining up against Kamy are more like a loosely networked coalition of interests.
You’ve got Mike Kazmierski, a West Point grad, former military commander from Colorado Springs. He runs the region’s primary economic development agency.
To him, the strip clubs are the epitome of that stubborn image of Reno as a degenerate city—an image that stands in the way of his mission, which is to attract new and expanding companies to the city.
He sees the Wild Orchid in particular as a boil on the face of an otherwise vibrant urban neighborhood. Mike Kazmierski will go out of his way to avoid letting his clients see the strip club. He explained it to me one afternoon while driving through Midtown.
Mike Kazmierski: I think it's an embarrassment to our community, and it's something that I believe we should have done something about a long time ago. They should not be defining us.
Anjeanette Damon: Then there’s Melissa Holland. She runs an anti-sex trafficking non-profit called Awaken. She sees the strip clubs as fertile territory for sex traffickers and a dangerous entry point for women to the sex industry.
She’s actually kind of a crusader for the sex trade, both legal and illegal. There’s no grey area for her.
Melissa Holland: They all look the same. It's all these violent acts against women. It's all power differentials. It's all exploitive. It's all privileged men getting to do whatever they want to women because they have money.
Anjeanette Damon: And then there’s developer Par Tolles. Par isn’t anti-strip club per se. Not in the way Mike Kazmierski and Melissa Holland are. Though he is married to a Nevada assemblywoman who’s very active with Awaken.
Par has more of a dollars and cents interest in seeing the Wild Orchid ousted. He and his business partner have bought up a bundle of properties in Midtown. Two of their largest Midtown developments sit within a block of the club.
When Par looks at the Wild Orchid, he sees opportunity.
Par Tolles: They have a goldmine there. We've all tried to buy it. We've all made offers. And they could redevelop that into a really, really interesting boutique hotel-apartment. It doesn't have to be what it is. And I don't know the owners. I know, I know them by reputation, and they've kind of put a middle finger to the city and to the city council, and they're gonna fight it to the end.
Anjeanette Damon: When this loose coalition of folks—Par and Mike and Melissa—need something done, they all turn to one woman: Abbi Whitaker.
Abbi Whitaker: Hi!
Anjeanette Damon: I went to visit Abbi in her Midtown office on one of Reno’s perfect fall days.
With me on my trip to visit Abbi is field producer Fil Corbitt.
Abbi Whitaker: Have we met before?
Fil Corbitt: We may have.
Abbi Whitaker: You were at the Tesla event I believe.
Fill Corbitt: Yes! Yes, I was. Yeah. Yeah.
Anjeanette Damon: Abbi Whitaker is perhaps the greatest driving force behind Reno’s rebranding effort. She runs her own PR firm, and she’s made her name pushing the narrative of new Reno in the national press. She’s also close friends with the mayor. Oh, and Tesla has hired her, too.
She does like to rib us about the age old tiff between journalists and PR people.
Abbi Whitaker: Well, welcome to the other side—the dark side—where things are spun and stories are created and messaging is tweaked!
Anjeanette Damon: Despite her small stature, Abbi Whitaker is a big personality. She’s brash. She’s self-made. She loves to swear. She’s not afraid of a fight. And despite the fact that she’s taken up the anti-strip-club mantle, she’s not a prude, either.
Abbi Whitaker: I, for one day, until my mother found out, I worked on the phone sex line. And you were not allowed to say the real words. So we would use words like “chocolate pot” and “banana” and “melons.” I mean, I could give you...
Anjeanette Damon: One of Abbi’s most valuable PR clients is Mike Kazmierski, the former military commander turned economic development director.
Abbi and Mike, they have the same goal: They want to scrub the smut off the face of downtown Reno. But they differ a bit on how and why to do it. Abbi doesn’t think strip clubs necessarily stand in the way of economic development. But she does think the Wild Orchid is an eyesore and she’s frustrated Kamy doesn’t seem to be doing much about it.
Abbi Whitaker: For me, I don't know if the strip club is as pivotal to becoming the New Reno. People collaborating and working together and not digging their heels in on what they might have been able to get years ago and they want to keep it and it has to always be this way? That is not going to cut it anymore in Reno.
Anjeanette Damon: So back in 2015, before the Reno City Council got involved, Abbi thought maybe she could strike a compromise between the Wild Orchid and those New Reno boosters.
If she could just get in a room with Kamy Keshmiri maybe she could talk him into, at the very least, classing up the joint.
Abbi Whitaker: I would think I was one of the first people to go and say, “Hey guys, this could turn out—this could get cray cray, right? So, um, let's figure out a solution.” Like, everybody deserves a right to run their business. I get that. Like, I have no problem with your business. I have a problem with the fact that my kid sits at Truckee Bagel and has to look at that sign and then ask me....”
Anjeanette Damon: So about that sign. Back in 2011, Kamy put up a particularly salacious digital sign in front of the Wild Orchid. This sign, on one of Midtown’s key intersections, would flash video of gyrating strippers and ads for topless jello fights.
That really pissed off the neighbors.
Anyway, Abbi didn’t know Kamy, but she did know his brother, Jamy. The two run in some of the same social circles.
Abbi Whitaker: I was like an intermediary. I'm like, hey, you know, Jamy Keshmiri is a nice guy. I'm like, let me go talk to him. So he was like, “You could totally come in and talk to my brother.” He's like, “I don't know how far you're going to get, but totally, Abbi. Come in.” So he got me a meeting.
Anjeanette Damon: Abbi said she went to Kamy’s regular Thursday afternoon staff meeting, when he and Jamy and Mark and the managers of the three clubs assemble in a back office of the hotel to go over business.
She thought she could help them brainstorm some marketing ideas for the club. Maybe slip in some suggestions about fitting in better in Midtown while she was at it.
But Abbi and the strip club folks, they were not on the same page.
Abbi Whitaker: I listened to them talk about their different marketing ideas: throwing powdered donuts at Black girls on stage. Maybe like choking midgets in lingerie could be like some great ways.
Anjeanette Damon: Abbi was appalled. These ideas were offensive and demeaning—not the kind of thing she would sign on to.
When it was her turn to talk, Abbi brought up the sign. Hey guys, how about you know, dropping the gyrating stripper videos?
Abbi said it didn’t go well. A dancer who was in the room for the meeting laid into her.
Abbi Whitaker: This stripper started screaming at me and yelling at me, and she’s like, “We could put way worse things on that sign. You're just jealous because your husband drives by and looks at that sign and he doesn't look at you.” And then Kamy was like, “We could make it so much worse, duh duh duh.” And I'm like, alright. I'm like, “This isn't going to go anywhere.”
Anjeanette Damon: When I later ran this by Kamy, he said he had a vague memory of Abbi attending a meeting. But he flat out denied that anyone on his staff suggested throwing donuts at black dancers.
Kamy Keshmiri: First of all, that’s, I wouldn't, I couldn't even think of something like that. And if somebody brought that up in this meeting, I would fire them if they work for me or I would have thrown them out if they didn't. That's disrespectful. Why would I ever think of something like that? I don't even know how to respond to that. I mean, honestly that's so, to me, grotesque.
Anjeanette Damon: In any case, Abbi’s prodding didn’t work.
The sign stayed up. And Kamy was as alienated from New Reno as he’d ever been.
But two months later, something unexpected happened.
Neoma Jardon: Thank you. Just an update...
Anjeanette Damon: It was at the end of a Reno City Council meeting. Almost off handedly, a councilwoman named Neoma Jardon says, hey, I think we should consider a moratorium on new strip clubs.
Neoma Jardon: And the other one that was brought up earlier and brings about a bigger conversation is an L-item to bring back a moratorium on adult entertainment as we study things in our downtown core and become a university town. We, I think, should be looking at this.
Anjeanette Damon: That got my attention. Why ask for a moratorium on new strip clubs? It’s not like the city was suddenly fielding a rush of people who wanted to open up strip clubs in town.
People in the community had been irritated about the Wild Orchid’s sign, but no one was complaining to the council about strip clubs in general, at least not publicly.
But these imaginary new clubs weren’t the real target. The real targets were the clubs already in business downtown. Clubs like Kamy’s.
Robin Amer: After the break, Reno’s City Council makes a move.
ACT 3
Robin Amer: Let’s go back to Anjeanette.
Anjeanette Damon: Abbi’s message to Kamy had been simple.
Abbi Whitaker: If you're making money and you're doing well, like, follow the rules. Follow the law. Don't be an asshole. Don't be a bad neighbor and we can all live harmoniously together to some degree.
Anjeanette Damon: But Kamy appeared to have rejected that approach. And he was unapologetic. So Abbi's side changed tactics. If they couldn't get Kamy to clean up his act, and they couldn't buy him out, maybe Reno’s City Council could force Kamy and his clubs out of downtown.
Abbi Whitaker: Like, dude, like, they can move you! They can legally move you!
Anjeanette Damon: Reno City Councilwoman Neoma Jardon’s proposal to bar new strip clubs from opening up in the city gave the council time to consider more restrictive laws to regulate those new clubs.
Existing businesses like Kamy’s are usually protected from such changes, something called grandfathering. And so initially, Kamy and his family weren’t very worried.
But government moves so slowly at times. More than two years had passed between when Councilwoman Jardon brought up the moratorium in 2015 and when the council actually got around to reviewing those proposed regulations in 2017.
And during this time, the city itself had also embarked on a stealth campaign to rid downtown of the existing strip clubs. City staff had been hard at work researching ways to better restrict strip club operations and what came before the City Council in the fall of 2017 weren’t just proposals that would affect new clubs, but proposals that could strangle existing clubs as well.
Clerk: Madam Mayor, we're on item J2.
Mayor Hillary Schieve: Alright, thank you very much. At this time …
Anjeanette Damon: Here’s how it all happened:
It’s September 13, 2017—two years after the proposed the moratorium. The council chamber is packed. Standing room only. Anti-sex trafficking activists are wearing “Yes to Change” buttons. Strippers in street clothes are fuming. Kamy is pacing. Mark Thierman is bouncing on his heels waiting for his turn to speak.
The mayor and six council members sit on a curved dais in the front of the room.
Mayor Hillary Schieve opens the discussion with a warning for the crowd: be nice.
Mayor Hillary Schieve: Really important to respect one another. This is very important, so I don't want to hear any yelling, cheering, clapping. I want you to be respectful on both sides, ‘cause I know that this is going to be a topic that a lot of people are very passionate about.
Anjeanette Damon: Schieve knows tensions are high because the council is set to vote on three big changes that go so much further than just barring new clubs from opening in the city. If they pass, it could completely change the strip club business in Reno.
Here’s what they’re considering.
First, should existing strip clubs be forced to take down their digital signs? This was clearly aimed at Kamy’s Wild Orchid sign.
Second, should existing strip clubs be forced to stop serving alcohol? This could effectively kill the clubs—they make most of their money on booze.
Third, and this one’s a doozy, should downtown strip clubs be forced to close their doors and move to industrial areas of town?
That last one was the biggest surprise to me. In all of the meetings I had sat through, not one council member said: Hey, maybe we should get rid of the clubs we already have! In fact, at a prior meeting, the council rejected a suggestion to force the clubs to move.
And here’s the thing: It’s not easy for a government to shut down a private business. And strip clubs, they enjoy special protection by the First Amendment.
But the Reno City Attorney’s Office had found a legal loophole.
It’s called the secondary effects doctrine—a court ruling that says government can regulate businesses like strip clubs due to their impact on surrounding neighborhoods.
The courts, they’ve generally held that clubs are associated with prostitution, drug trafficking, lowered property values, blight.
In the meeting, Deputy City Attorney Chandeni Sendall explains the secondary effects doctrine to the council like this:
Chandeni Sendall: The Supreme Court has said that cities have the right, local governments have an undeniably important interest, in combating these negative secondary effects. And so they found, case law has found time and time again, over since, since about the late '70s, that done right, governments can restrict and regulate adult businesses.
Anjeanette Damon: But if Reno’s clubs are producing specific secondary effects—prostitution, drug trafficking, lower property values—city staff has very little to say. Despite two years to prepare for this meeting, they offer no police data, no property assessment data, no code enforcement data.
And that’s when Councilwoman Jenny Brekhus drops a bombshell.
Jenny Brekhus: Tell me this: When I did one of my briefings with you all, you had informed me that staff had commissioned a private investigator to go into all of the licensee holders and observe activities there.
Anjeanette Damon: Did you catch that? The city attorney had hired a private investigator to spy on the clubs. Even Reno City Council members didn’t know about it until just days before this meeting.
Jenny Brekhus: Is that in the 522-page attachment, that report? Because I didn't get a copy of it. I've just been informed about it.
Anjeanette Damon: The city attorney’s office was not expecting the council to talk about this report in public. They wanted the report to stay secret.
So deputy city attorney Chandeni Sendall gets really nervous when the councilwoman brings it up without warning.
Chandeni Sendall: That was, uh, commissioned under attorney-client privilege, um, basis based on, uh, investigative anticipation of litigation.
But Councilwoman Brekhus keeps pressing. She wants this report out in the open, and part of the public debate.
Jenny Brekhus: But that document, since I've acknowledged the existence of it, and I just, I'm not, I haven't read it, I'm just acknowledging the existence of it, that I've been informed about. Is that a land use report? Crime impact report? Expert reports? Or anecdotal data?
Anjeanette Damon: Chandeni Sendall again says she can’t talk about the report because it’s supposed to be confidential.
At this point, her boss, City Attorney Karl Hall, finally stands up to address the council.
Karl Hall is a soft spoken former prosecutor, who, even on a normal day, doesn’t always look comfortable addressing a room full of people.
He walks from his seat at the front of the room and takes the microphone.
Karl Hall: That is a privileged report. It's attorney work product, and so that is not part of the public record. And the presentation that was made tonight was based on secondary effects and council direction. So in preparation for litigation, we did some further investigation, and that’s where we’re leaving it.
Anjeanette Damon: Karl Hall is saying he hired the private investigator to prepare the city for a lawsuit. But there is no lawsuit. At least not yet.
So this meeting takes hours to get through.
Kamy and his posse of friends, they’re not even sitting in council chambers anymore. They weren’t even in the room when the private investigator bombshell is dropped.
They’ve taken up some tables in the lobby. And every once in a while they send in an emissary to argue a point before council. But they don’t think it’s going very well for them.
And in the end, it doesn’t go well for them. At all.
Hillary Schieve: OK, it is getting late. So all those in favor, say aye.
Council: Aye.
Hillary Schieve: All those opposed, no.
Council: No.
Hillary Schieve: Alright, the motion carries.
Anjeanette Damon: The council votes 5 to 2 to give city staff the go ahead to draft all three of the ordinances that were up for consideration: the one to get rid of the digital sign. The one to end alcohol in strip clubs. And in a final blow to Kamy, the one to force the clubs to move out of downtown and into industrial areas within five years.
As someone who has sat through a lot of city council meetings, believe me when I say this one was extraordinary. I haven’t seen anything like it in two decades of government reporting.
I don’t remember ever seeing the city council so blatantly going after a specific private business. And I certainly don’t remember ever seeing the council base a decision like this on a secret report by a private investigator.
In essence, what happened here is the Reno City Attorney went to the city council and asked them to make a momentous decision on whether businesses that had been in their locations for decades should be forced to shut their doors and move to a new neighborhood, all on the basis of a secret report. A secret report generated not by the city police department or a city analyst. A report compiled by a private investigator.
Reno City Attorney Karl Hall, he didn’t want the public to see this report. He didn’t even want the public to know he had hired a private investigator to begin with.
Before the city council meeting even ended, I knew what I had to do: I had to get my hands on that report.
And Kamy? Kamy had plans of his own.
Kamy Keshmiri: I handle things in a different way. You know, I don't, I just, I just be patient. There'll be a time when I get my revenge. I'll just wait.
Anjeanette Damon: What do you mean by that? Like, what kind of revenge?
Kamy Keshmiri: I don't know. I don’t know. I just, I mean, I'm bitter. I mean, I feel like this is wrong. I've done nothing wrong. I'm being persecuted, and the worst thing to do is get angry and do something stupid. I just wait.
Robin Amer: This season on The City...
Abbi Whitaker: I appreciate old Reno, but I also am going to fight tooth and nail for this town to move into the future.
Velma Shoals: This has been a home for my granddaughter since elementary school. We don't want that taken from us. Please don't take that from us.
Stephanie: I don't understand how I could be in this situation. Like, why me?
Kamy Keshmiri: They wanna make me look like the bad guy. Who’s the bad guy?
Tawny: They are fucking liars. They're liars.
Anjeanette Damon: I mean, you really think that they were here to bug your phones?
Mark Thierman: Fuck 'em. They want to see what war is, We’ll show 'em what war is.
Dispatch: [Phone ringing] 911, what's the address of your emergency?
Caller: The Tesla Gigafactory at 1 Electric Avenue.
CREDITS
Robin Amer: The City is a production of USA TODAY and is distributed in partnership with Wondery.
You can subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you’re listening right now. If you like the show, please rate and review us, and be sure to tell your friends about us.
Our show was reported and produced by Anjeanette Damon, Fil Corbitt, Kameel Stanley, Taylor Maycan, and me, Robin Amer.
Our editors are Amy Pyle and Matt Doig. Ben Austen is our story consultant. Original music and mixing is by Hannis Brown.
Additional production by Emily Liu, Sam Greenspan, Wilson Sayre, and Jenny Casas.
Legal review by Tom Curley. Launch oversight by Shannon Green.
The Reno Gazette Journal’s executive editor is Brian Duggan.
The USA TODAY Network’s vice president for investigations is Chris Davis. Scott Stein is our VP of product. Our president and publisher is Maribel Wadsworth.
Special thanks to Liz Nelson, Kelly Scott, and Alicia Barber, whose book on Reno is a must read this season. It’s called Reno's Big Gamble: Image and Reputation in the Biggest Little City.
We’d also like to learn more about you. So we have a short survey at wondery.com/survey. That’s wondery.com/survey.
We’d be really grateful if you took the time to fill this out because you’ll have the chance to tell us what you like about this show, and what you’d like to hear in the future.
I’m Robin Amer. You can find us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @thecitypod. Or visit our website. That’s thecitypodcast.com.
Season 2
Trailer
Subscribe | Share | Transcript
Episode | Transcript
Trailer
Robin Amer: You may think you know Reno. As the butt of a joke, right?
It’s been mocked by late-night comedians. It’s been parodied by Reno 911.
It even had a cringe-worthy cameo in The Muppets movie a few years back. You know it’s pretty bad when puppets start taking shots at you.
And yet, over the years, this casino town at the edge of the Sierra Nevada mountains has survived—and even thrived—by embracing vice as a powerful economic engine.
But Las Vegas eventually cornered the market on adult fun. And Reno’s fortunes slowly faded.
That is, until now.
Reno has caught the attention of Silicon Valley. Tesla, Amazon, Apple—they’re all building factories or warehouses there. And now, some of the city’s most powerful people are looking to cash in.
But there’s something standing in their way, something you might not expect. Something that’s just so Reno.
DJ: Yeah, you gotta get that ass over here! All the girls, come and get your spanking! Don’t be shy!
Robin Amer: An aging strip club—one that happens to be sitting on some of Reno’s most sought-after real estate. See, the club is a symbol of Old Reno, and a lot of city boosters want to kick it out of downtown to make way for a new Reno.
Mike Kazmierski: Because I think it's an embarrassment to our community and it's something that I believe we should have done something about a long time ago. They should not be defining us.
Robin Amer: But the strip clubs are fighting back.
Mark Thierman: Fuck 'em! They want to see what war is, we’ll show 'em what war is.
Robin Amer: Battles like this one in Reno, to reshape the city's image and redevelop its downtown, are happening in cities around the country—any city where powerful people court big tech in the name of progress.
On Season 2 of The City, we tell the story of the battle for Reno’s future.
We’ll embed inside the strip clubs.
Tawny: Every table is full, standing room only, all five stages going, and you have money and you can make it all night long.
Robin Amer: And take you inside Tesla, a company driving the change that’s at the root of this fight.
Dispatcher: [Phone ringing] 911, what's the address of your emergency?
Caller: The Tesla Gigafactory at 1 Electric Avenue.
Robin Amer: We’ll meet the people ready for a “New Reno.”
Abbi Whitaker: I appreciate Old Reno, but I also am going to fight tooth and nail for this town to move into the future.
Robin Amer: The people fighting to protect the empire they’ve built out of Old Reno.
Kamy Keshmiri: They wanna make me look like the bad guy. Who’s the bad guy? I didn’t start this war.
Robin Amer: And the people caught in the middle.
Velma Shoals: This has been a home for my granddaughter since elementary school. We don't want that taken from us. Please don't take that from us.
Stephanie: I didn't do anything wrong. And I'm just like, it sucks that they had to use me, like, as a pawn. Like, that's not right. Like, you're ruining people's lives.
Robin Amer: I’m Robin Amer, and from USA TODAY, this is The City, Season 2: Reno. Show drops October 29. Subscribe now for free on Apple Podcasts or wherever you listen.